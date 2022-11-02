Thousands of protesters have ransacked Brazil's Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court in Brasilia.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was on an official state trip to Sao Paulo and Congress was on recess, leaving government buildings largely empty.

Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro refuse to accept that he lost October's election and have been calling for military intervention and the resignation of Lula.

