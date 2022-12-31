Crowds in Brazil as Lula sworn in as president

Thousands of people lined the streets in Brazil to mark Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva being sworn in as president.

It's the third time the left-wing politician, known as Lula, has held the country's highest office. He also led Brazil between 2003 and 2010.

He was elected in October after defeating Jair Bolsonaro, who reportedly flew to Florida instead of attending the inauguration of his successor.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.