Fight! Peruvians settle scores at annual festival

An annual event aimed at settling old issues for the new year involves people fighting to music.

The aim is to resolve conflicts so people can start the year with peace. Judges and referees declare the winners of the fights.

The event took place on 25 December at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco. Locals see the event as a form of community justice.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.