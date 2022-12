Newly crowned champions Argentina have arrived in Buenos Aires following their victory over France in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

Led by captain Lionel Messi, the players were given a heroes' welcome by huge crowds in the early hours of the morning, as they waved and cheered from an open-top bus parading the trophy.

The main celebration is due to take place at the Buenos Aires Obelisk monument at midday (15:00 GMT).