Peru-Bolivia border blocked by protesters

Demonstrators have prevented travellers passing through a border between Peru and Bolivia, after protesting to demand early elections.

Peru has seen unrest since the start of December, when the former president Pedro Castillo was impeached, hours after he tried to dissolve parliament.

The country now has its first female president, Dina Boluarte, but many are protesting to call for her resignation and the closure of Congress.

More than 20 people have been killed in the protests.

Video edited by Gem O'Reilly