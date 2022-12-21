Venezuelans ignore dangers of Darién jungle

Migrants from South America face a difficult and dangerous journey to the USA. But a record number of people attempted the trek this year on foot in search of a better life.

And, as the US looks set to repeal an emergency order that allows it to expel them from its southern border, there are fears even more will be encouraged to attempt it.

BBC Monitoring’s Luis Fajardo reports.

Translation: Sue Leatherdale

Video produced by Suniti Singh.

