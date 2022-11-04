Tourists trapped on Peru boat 'starting to run out of food'

Brits Charlotte and Ken Wiltshire are among those trapped on a river boat in Peru, after it was stopped by indigenous groups protesting against a recent oil spill.

Food and water supplies are also starting to run out, they said in a video message. At the time of filming, they had been held there for just over 24 hours.

A "very small number" of British nationals are on the boat, according to the UK Foreign Office. It's thought around 70 tourists are on board in total.

Activists from the Cuninico community released a statement earlier in the week saying that from midnight on 1 November, no boats or vessels would be able to pass.