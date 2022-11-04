Four Peruvian police officers disguised themselves as Marvel characters to carry out a drug raid in Peru.

Spiderman, Captain America, Thor and Black Widow took part in an operation dubbed "Marvel", which targeted a specific house in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighbourhood in Lima.

The police detained four people during the raid, after seizing 3,250 packages of cocaine paste, as well as bags of cocaine and cannabis.

