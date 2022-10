Supporters of Brazil's former President Luiz Inácio 'Lula' da Silva erupted with joy as he won the run-off of the country's presidential election.

The mood was gloomier in the defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro's camp.

Lula won 50.83% of all valid votes, while 49.17% of votes went to Bolsonaro, with just under 99% of the votes counted at 22:59 GMT.