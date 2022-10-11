Storm Julia: Dozens killed and thousands evacuated
Authorities in Central America have reported dozens have been killed as a result of Storm Julia.
The weather has also caused thousands to evacuate their homes and millions of people to be left without power.
The storm has travelled through El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua and Honduras.
