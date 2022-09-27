Celebrated as heroes during the pandemic, many food delivery riders in Brazil now say they are on the brink of starvation.

Almost 60% of Brazil’s population are now suffering from food insecurity.

As the global cost of living crisis continues to bite, BBC News spoke to one of those drivers sleeping on the streets of Sao Pãulo between shifts, all to save a mere three dollars extra a day on fuel.

Producer and reporter: Agustina Latourrette

Camera: Renato Varoli

Local Producer: Marcia Reverdosa