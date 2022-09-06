Runaway manatee found off Venezuela

An operation that spanned multiple countries and sent rescue teams scampering on planes, boats and cars, has led to the rescue of a manatee named Tico.

The manatee was released into the wild in July in north-eastern Brazil, following years of rehabilitation by Brazilian conservation NGO Aquasis.

But just a few days later he entered deep waters and his previous caregivers began to fear for his survival, since manatees feed on plants found in shallow waters.

They decided he should be captured, but Tico took off, and just kept going. He was finally rescued off Venezuela.

Dr Reia Guppy, whose team helped rescue the animal, said Tico travelled over 4,000km (2,480 miles) - a journey she referred to as "amazing, flabbergasting and a novelty".