The former attorney general in Mexico, Jesus Murillo Karam, has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 43 students.

In 2014, 43 students in Mexico went missing. The story sent shockwaves around the world. The fate of the students is still unknown, apart from bone fragments.

Investigators believe the students were detained by corrupt police officials and then handed over to a drug cartel who killed them after mistaking them for gang rivals.

Jesus Murillo Karam, who led a controversial investigation into the case in 2015, has been charged with forced disappearance, torture and the obstruction of justice.

Video by Gem O'Reilly