A YouTuber who filmed himself hurling insults at Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday almost lost his phone to the Brazilian president, who tried to grab it off him.

Social media influencer Wilker Leão approached Bolsonaro outside the president's official residence in the capital Brasilia, calling him a "coward" among other taunts.

Footage broadcast by local channel TV Globo showed Bolsonaro grabbing Leão's shirt and arm. The president's bodyguards then pulled the YouTuber aside.

Moments later, the influencer was allowed to return and speak to Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro kicked off his campaign on Tuesday for Brazil's presidential election in October.