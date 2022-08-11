Bolivia's 'death road' becomes wildlife haven

A route in Bolivia known as "death road" has become a haven for wildlife, after an alternate route linking Bolivia's capital La Paz to the Amazon was opened in 2007- massively reducing most traffic seen there.

Plants, several mammal and wild bird species now flourish on the deadly road, where hundreds of people died in accidents between 1999 and 2003.

When a vehicle comes off this road, the drops are sheer and deep, offering little chance of survival for the passengers.

The World Conservation Society say the new route has not only saved lives but also helped nature thrive.

