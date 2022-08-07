Ten miners have been trapped underground for more than three days in Coahuila, Mexico.

More than 300 soldiers and other personnel have joined the rescue effort, including six divers from Mexican Special Forces.

The coal mine opened in January and had no "record of complaints for any type of abnormality," according to the country's labour ministry.

