Chilean authorities are investigating a mysterious sinkhole that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country.

Drone footage shows a huge hole on land operated on by Canada's Lundin Mining.

Chile's National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, has sent specialist personnel to the area, which is about about 413 miles (665km) north of the capital, Santiago.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.