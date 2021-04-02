Centuries-old shipwrecks found off Colombian coast

Colombian naval officials conducting underwater monitoring of the long-sunken San José galleon say they have discovered two other historical shipwrecks nearby.

One of the wrecks is believed to be a Spanish colonial-era boat, and the other thought to be from the time of Colombia's war of independence from Spain around 200 years ago.

The San José galleon sunk in 1708 near Colombia's Caribbean port of Cartagena. Some historians believe its cargo of treasure could be worth billions of dollars today.