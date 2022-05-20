Fifty couples in Brazil have tied the knot in a mass wedding.

The community wedding was run by the Public Defender's Office of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

The event's aim was to help couples on low incomes who could not afford a private ceremony. It is the fifth such event to take place in the city of Belo Horizonte.

