Keeping the memory of murdered women alive

Femicide - the killing of women and girls because of their gender - is the most extreme form of gender-based violence.

But many countries do not keep a record of the number of cases.

In Ecuador, Geraldina Guerra tracks cases and maps the lives of victims, keeping their memory alive to help start conversations around femicide and spark a cultural shift in attitudes.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.