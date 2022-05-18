Colombian robbery victim crashes car into thieves

A dramatic video shows the moment a robbery victim ran over two armed muggers in Colombia's capital on Saturday.

The thieves, on a motorbike, pointed a gun at 28-year-old criminal-lawyer Angelo Schiavenato, who in turn accelerated and hit the two men, who then fell to the ground.

