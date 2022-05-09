Acid attack survivors: 'Justice is not enough'

After Carmen Sanchez left her abusive ex-partner, he attacked her with acid, leaving her severely scarred.

Last year, she launched her foundation in Mexico to help survivors of attacks to rebuild their lives.

Almost 20% of the acid attacks on women that have been reported since 2001 have been fatal, but authorities in the country fear the figures are just the tip of the iceberg.

