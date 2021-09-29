After Carmen Sanchez left her abusive ex-partner, he attacked her with acid, leaving her severely scarred.

Last year, she launched her foundation in Mexico to help survivors of attacks to rebuild their lives.

Almost 20% of the acid attacks on women that have been reported since 2001 have been fatal, but authorities in the country fear the figures are just the tip of the iceberg.

If you've been affected by this story advice and support can be found at BBC Action line in the UK bbc.co.uk/actionline or befrienders.org internationally.

The Carmen Sanchez Foundation can be found at https://fundacioncarmensanchez.org/