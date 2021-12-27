Landslides and flash flooding have killed at least 54 people in the Brazilian city of Petrópolis, leaving a trail of destruction after a month's rainfall fell in three hours.

Footage from the area shows destroyed hillside houses and vehicles that have been washed away by the floodwaters.

On Wednesday, officials said dozens of people had been killed. Search and rescue teams are continuing to look for survivors.

