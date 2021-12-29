Fighting to learn in Venezuela

Getting an education is difficult in Venezuela now. Teachers can’t get to work, and are often not paid. Pupils come from families who can’t afford to feed them. The country was a successful oil producer, but has sunk into poverty after government mismanagement and subsequent US sanctions.

The BBC has been to Maracaibo, in north western Venezuela, to visit those who are determined to go to school.

