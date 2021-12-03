Venezuela: 'Going to hospital is like going to hell'

Venezuela’s healthcare system has, for several years now, been in a state of collapse.

President Maduro blames sanctions for the country’s economic problems, but government mismanagement and corruption have also pushed Venezuela towards the edge.

Hospitals lack equipment, healthcare workers have either left in search of better lives or are paid so poorly many can’t afford to eat - and the buildings are crumbling.

