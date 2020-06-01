Venezuela's hospital 'hell'

Venezuela’s healthcare system has, for several years now, been in a state of collapse.

President Maduro blames sanctions for the country’s economic problems, government mismanagement and corruption have also pushed Venezuela towards the edge.

Hospitals lack equipment, healthcare workers have either left in search of better lives or are paid so poorly many can’t afford to eat - and the buildings are crumbling.

With the COVID pandemic, all of those pressures were tested to the limit.

