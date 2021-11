Barbados is set to become the world's newest republic on Tuesday.

The island nation will remove the Queen as its head of state and swear in its first ever Barbadian president.

Watch the BBC's Celestina Olulode as she travels to the island to find out what Barbadians make of the move.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.