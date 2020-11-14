Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru

A pre-Incan mummy has been discovered in Peru that could be up to 1,200 years old.

The well-preserved find was discovered in an underground funerary structure located east of Lima, and is thought to be from the pre-Inca Chaclla culture.

The mummy was found in a fetal position, with its body and hands tied by rope. It was surrounded by various offerings, such as pots containing botanical remains.

Further carbon dating is to be carried out on the remains to determine its age.