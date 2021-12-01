Travelling 5,000km in search of a new life

Spanning almost the length of Latin America, it’s one of the longest migrant trails in the world. Tens of thousands of Venezuelans escaping poverty and violence at home are risking their lives to travel south to Chile. Facing a growing anti-migrant sentiment, the BBC followed a group of Venezuelans as they made their way through the Atacama Desert to reach the capital Santiago.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.