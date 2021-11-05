Txai Suruí is a climate activist who grew up as part of an indigenous community in the Amazon rainforest. She spoke to world leaders about the direct impacts of climate change that her tribe is already experiencing.

But after the speech she was publicly criticised by Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro, for "attacking Brazil", and says she has received death threats.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.