A CCTV camera in Brazil was catching a bird's eye view of the traffic, when a parrot decided to play peekaboo.

The traffic monitoring company posted the footage from a camera on a highway in Curitiba on social media, calling it a "special visit."

The bird seen in the footage is a turquoise-fronted amazon parrot, also known in scientific communities as "amazona aestiva."

