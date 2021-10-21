Despite increasing international concern about global warming, one of the world’s greatest defences against climate change – the Amazon rainforest - is under growing attack from deforestation.

But while environmentalists see protection of the Amazon as vital, many of those working and making a living in it - including those cutting down its trees - say they depend on the forest and its resources for their own survival.

BBC international correspondent Orla Guerin visited Brazil’s Rondônia state and met four people with differing views: a logger, an environmental policeman, a cattle rancher and an environmental activist.

