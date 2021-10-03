A major fire on the Honduran resort island of Guanaja has been brought under control by authorities, after destroying dozens of homes and forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate.

At least three people were injured in the blaze, which began in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

It's unclear how the fire started.

Guanaja, with an area of just 19 sq km (7.3 sq miles), is one of the three Bay Islands of Honduras and its main income is from tourism.