Gang war: Ecuador prison fight leaves over 100 dead
Police have stormed a jail in Guayaquil, Ecuador, after violence broke out between prisoners.
More than 100 people were killed in the violence, with reports of beheadings and grenade attacks.
The prison houses inmates connected to Mexican drug cartels.
