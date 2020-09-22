Large parts of South America are facing the most severe drought in nearly a century. At threat is one of the largest waterways in the region, the Paraná water system that millions of people in Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina rely on for water and energy. The reason, say climatologists, is La Niña, a natural phenomenon that disrupts weather patterns. But there are also other factors at play – like deforestation further north in the Amazon jungle.

Reporter: BBC South America Correspondent Katy Watson

Camera: Renato Varoli

Producer and editor: Jéssica Cruz