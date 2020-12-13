Women in Latin America march for abortion rights
Women have demonstrated in cities across Latin America for access to legal and safe abortions, in a region where the procedure is only fully allowed in a handful of countries.
There were clashes between police and protesters in Mexico, but celebrations in Chile - where a bill to decriminalise abortion up to 14 weeks passed through the lower house of Congress.
The protests coincided with International Safe Abortion Day on Tuesday.
