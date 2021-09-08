Mexico earthquake: Lights seen in sky during tremor near Acapulco
A magnitude-seven earthquake has struck Mexico's Pacific coast, near the resort of Acapulco.
Residents reported seeing lights in the sky, a rare occurrence known as earthquake lights, thought to be caused by energy charges released by certain rocks during a quake.
The tremor also caused minor damage to buildings and cars, while several Mexican states reported blackouts.
