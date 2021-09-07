Heavy rainfall in central Mexico has sparked flash floods in Ecatepec and Nexahualcóyotl municipalities, sweeping away vehicles and turning this street into a river.

Local media, citing the director of Civil Protection of Ecatepec reported that at least two people have died, while rescue teams were searching for at least one missing person.

