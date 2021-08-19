No help for these Haiti residents five days after earthquake
Five days after a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, many are still waiting for help.
At least 1,941 people are known to have died in Saturday's powerful quake.
The search for survivors has been hampered by heavy rains brought this week by Tropical Storm Grace.
Nearly 10,000 people have been injured and hospitals were left overwhelmed.
The BBC's James Clayton reports from a village in rural Haiti.
