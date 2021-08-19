BBC News

No help for these Haiti residents five days after earthquake

Five days after a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, many are still waiting for help.

At least 1,941 people are known to have died in Saturday's powerful quake.

The search for survivors has been hampered by heavy rains brought this week by Tropical Storm Grace.

Nearly 10,000 people have been injured and hospitals were left overwhelmed.

The BBC's James Clayton reports from a village in rural Haiti.

BBC News
Latin America & Caribbean