Jovenel Moïse: Haiti parades suspects after president's murder
The Haitian authorities say a unit of 28 mercenaries - most of whom are former Colombian soldiers - carried out the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
Seventeen suspects were paraded before journalists, along with Colombian passports, assault rifles and communications equipment. Colombia has confirmed some of them are former soldiers.
Two of those arrested are US citizens.
