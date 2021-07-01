Mahani Teave grew up on Easter Island but left her remote home in the middle of the Pacific Ocean when she was a child. After she became an acclaimed classical pianist, she decided to return to Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, to help create more opportunities for the island's youth.

The proceeds from her album go to a foundation which not only offers music and dance lessons but which also is central to Rapa Nui's efforts to become sustainable and waste-free by 2030.

Here Mahani plays an extract from Handel's Suite No 5 in E Major.