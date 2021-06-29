Colombian anti-government protesters topple Columbus statue
Anti-government protesters in Colombia have toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus in the coastal city of Barranquilla.
The figure of the European explorer, after whom Colombia is named, was dragged from its plinth with ropes and vandalised.
The demonstration marked two months since the start of a nationwide protest movement calling for social reform.
Indigenous activists see Columbus as a symbol of colonialism and oppression.
- Latin America & Caribbean