The Mexican mayor refusing to give in to violence

Carmen Ortiz became mayor of a small town in Mexico three years ago, after her husband was assassinated while running as a candidate.

She's now standing for a second term, even though 12 of her staff have been murdered or are missing.

There's been a new wave of targeted killings ahead of legislative elections on 6 June.

Video produced by Anne Laurent

Filmed by Bernabé Salinas

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.