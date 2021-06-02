The Mexican mayor refusing to give in to violence
Carmen Ortiz became mayor of a small town in Mexico three years ago, after her husband was assassinated while running as a candidate.
She's now standing for a second term, even though 12 of her staff have been murdered or are missing.
There's been a new wave of targeted killings ahead of legislative elections on 6 June.
Video produced by Anne Laurent and Rhodri Davies
Filmed by Bernabé Salinas
