The Venezuelan paradise destroyed by gangs

Known for its unspoilt picture-postcard Caribbean sea beaches, the region of Barlovento in northern Venezuela was a perfect holiday destination.

But while the country’s economic crisis continues, the area has become plagued by gang violence.

The BBC’s Guillermo Olmo has been talking to the residents who live there.

Produced by Vanessa Silva

Edited by Lina Shaikhouni

Filmed by Manuel Zambrano

