Anti-government demonstrations continue across Colombia, including violent clashes in its capital, Bogota.

But other forms of protest are emerging in the country, ranging from tightrope walking to an orchestra performance.

Dozens of people, including a police officer, are known to have died since demonstrations began on 28 April.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.