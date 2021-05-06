Colombia protests: Tightrope walkers and orchestra in demonstrations
Anti-government demonstrations continue across Colombia, including violent clashes in its capital, Bogota.
But other forms of protest are emerging in the country, ranging from tightrope walking to an orchestra performance.
Dozens of people, including a police officer, are known to have died since demonstrations began on 28 April.
Read more: What is behind protests in Colombia?
