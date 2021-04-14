BBC News

Coronavirus: The babies and children in Brazil's Covid ICU

As Brazil's coronavirus epidemic races out of control, the disease is killing not just adults, but babies and children. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,300 babies under the age of one have died from the virus. With exclusive access to one children’s ICU in the northeast of the country, BBC Brazil’s Nathalia Passarinho speaks to staff about caring for these critically ill children.

Latin America & Caribbean