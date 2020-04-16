Brazil coronavirus: Inside the crisis
Concern is growing in Brazil about the rising number of young people who are critically ill in hospital with Covid-19.
Research suggests more than half of patients being treated in intensive care last month were under 40.
The BBC's Mark Lowen visited Latin America's largest cemetery, a makeshift hospital and a vaccine hub to find out why the handling of the pandemic in Brazil has become a public health disaster.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Latin America & Caribbean